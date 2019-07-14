The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Juan Soto hit a go-ahead two-run homer off closer Hector Neris with two outs in the ninth, and the Washington Nationals rallied for a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.
Neris (1-4) retired the first two batters before Anthony Rendon hit a single. Soto blasted the next pitch out to left-center for his 16th homer, capping a comeback from a 3-0 deficit against Aaron Nola.
Wander Suero (2-4) got two outs to earn the win, and Sean Doolittle finished for his 20th save in 24 tries.
The second-place Nationals have won 17 of 21 and moved 2½ games ahead of the struggling Phillies, who are 14-23 since leading the NL East by 3½ games on May 29.
Nola gave up five hits and one run, striking out nine in six innings in his fifth straight stellar outing. He has a 0.76 ERA in that span. But Neris blew his third save of the season to cost Nola his ninth win.
Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, striking out 10. He allowed three earned runs in his previous four starts combined.
n Cubs 10, Pirates 4
CHICAGO — Jon Lester homered, tied a career high with three RBIs, and pitched into the seventh in Chicago’s win over Pittsburgh.
Willson Contreras had a three-run homer, and Lester added a two-run single in the Cubs’ seven-run first inning.
Lester (9-6) allowed three runs on eight hits, while striking out six and walking none in 6 2/3 innings.
Addison Russell drove in two runs as the Cubs won for the fourth time in five games.
Starling Marté hit a pair of solo homers, and Jung Ho Kang hit a long solo shot for Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh starter Jordan Lyles (5-6) was chased after two outs. He yielded seven runs on four hits and four walks.
n Mets 4, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Robinson Cano hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift New York to a victory over Miami.
Cano’s fifth home run of the season sailed into the second deck in right field at Marlins Park, breaking a 2-all tie.
Noah Syndergaard (7-4) won his fourth consecutive decision. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out nine without walking a batter and retired the final 11 batters he faced.
Seth Lugo pitched a perfect eighth and Edwin Diaz worked around a one-out single in the ninth for his 20th save in 24 opportunities.
New York’s Jeff McNeil had two hits for his 18th multi-hit game in his last 33 games. The NL batting leader is hitting .410 (34-for-83) over his last 20 games.
n Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 2
ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill homered and tied a career high with four RBIs, Dakota Hudson pitched six effective innings, and St. Louis beat Arizona.
The Cardinals broke a three-game losing streak with their first win since July 5.
Eduardo Escobar hit his 19th homer for Arizona, which snapped a four-game win streak.
O’Neill, recalled from Triple-A Memphis on June 29, also drove in four runs in a 6-0 win over Kansas City on May 21, 2018.
n Brewers 5, Giants 4
MILWAUKEE — Ben Gamel’s pinch-hit double in the bottom of the ninth drove in Ryan Braun with the winning run, and Milwaukee beat San Francisco.
Braun led off the inning against Reyes Moronta (3-5) and reached on shortstop Brandon Crawford’s fielding error. After Mike Moustakas and Jesús Aguilar struck out, Keston Hiura walked. Gamel stepped in for Jeremy Jeffress (3-2) and hit a 2-2 pitched into the right-field corner. As Braun crossed the plate, the Brewers charged out of the dugout after Gamel to celebrate.
San Francisco tied it with two runs in the ninth off Jeffress. Crawford walked and took second on Austin Slater’s one-out single. Pinch-hitter Stephen Vogt drove in one run with a single to center and Slater raced home when center fielder Lorenzo Cain misplayed the ball.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1
NEW YORK — Toronto center fielder Randal Grichuk made a diving catch with the bases loaded, and hit a two-run single as the Blue Jays held off New York.
The AL East-leading Yankees, who have not been shut out in more than a year, scored with two outs in the ninth inning on Aaron Judge’s fourth hit of the game, a single off third baseman Brandon Drury’s glove.
With runners at the corners, Luke Voit looked at strike three from Daniel Hudson to end it. Hudson posted his second save.
The Yankees have now scored in 172 straight games, the fifth-longest streak in the majors since 1900. The modern record is 308 in 1931-33 by the Yankees of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.
n Orioles 2, Rays 1
n Rays 12, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Michael Brosseau and Nate Lowe each hit two of Tampa Bay’s season-high six home runs, and the Rays pounded Baltimore to earn a doubleheader split.
Brosseau hit a two-run drive in the second inning and a solo shot in the ninth. Lowe went deep with a man on in the sixth and the ninth. It was the first career multihomer game for both players.
Yandy Diaz and Tommy Pham also homered for the Rays, who have won four of five to move within six games of the first-place Yankees in the AL East.
In the opener of the split doubleheader, Stevie Wilkerson hit a two-run homer to back a surprisingly effective pitching performance by the Orioles.
n Twins 6, Indians 2
CLEVELAND — Max Kepler hit two more home runs off Trevor Bauer, Jake Cave drove in three runs, and Minnesota tightened its grip on the AL Central with a win over Cleveland, who have slipped two games further back this weekend.
Kepler homered leading off the game and again in the second inning off Bauer (8-7), giving the Twins outfielder five homers in five consecutive at-bats — all in Cleveland — over two games against the right-hander. Kepler homered three times off Bauer on June 6.
Jake Odorizzi (11-4) didn’t get to pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Progressive Field because of a blister on his middle finger. But he came off the injured list and held the Indians to one run in 5 1/3 innings.
n A’s 13, White Sox 2
OAKLAND, Calif. — Franklin Barreto’s three-run homer capped a seven-run first inning, and Oakland routed Chicago.
Matt Chapman had three hits and scored twice for the A’s, who have won nine of 11. Marcus Semien added two hits, and Robbie Grossman drove in three runs.
Chris Bassitt (6-4) pitched six scoreless innings and struck out six.
Dylan Covey (1-5) couldn’t overcome command issues after being activated off the injured list before the game. He allowed six runs, walked two and gave up four hits in his first start since June 5 because of shoulder inflammation.
n Royals 4, Tigers 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hometown boy Bubba Starling delivered his first career hit and RBI for Kansas City, Brad Keller outdueled Matthew Boyd, and the Royals held on to beat Detroit.
Keller (5-9) allowed an RBI single to Harold Castro in the second but otherwise shut down Detroit, allowing four hits over eight innings. He struck out seven without a walk after entering the game having allowed the second-most free passes in the American League this season.
Ian Kennedy worked the ninth to earn his second save in as many nights.
Boyd (6-7) faced the minimum number of batters through four innings before things came undone. He wound up allowing four runs on six hits and four walks, while striking out 10.
INTERLEAGUE
n Dodgers 11, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Justin Turner had three extra-base hits, two of them off Boston’s Chris Sale to continue the left-hander’s struggles at Fenway Park, and Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak.
Cody Bellinger moved into a tie for the major league lead with his 31st homer — one of four hit by the Dodgers, who had lost seven straight at Fenway (including Games 1 and 2 of the Series) after dropping the series opener on Friday night.
Sale (3-9) knows how they feel, going more than 12 months without winning a regular-season start in Boston.
Sale allowed five runs for the third straight outing — a career first — giving up seven hits, a walk and a hit batter.