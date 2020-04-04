Sotos into transfer portal

The Daily Item
Bucknell point guard Jimmy Sotos announced on Twitter on Friday morning that he entered the transfer portal and is looking to transfer from Bucknell University.
“I want to thank everyone at Bucknell University, the Lewisburg community and the Bucknell family, and especially coach (Nathan) Davis for an amazing three years,” Sotos said in his statement. “I will always be grateful for the incredible opportunities the entire Bucknell staff has afforded me in my time here. More than anything to my brothers who I’ve battled with these past three years I love you all and you’re my family forever.
“That said, and after much consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to continue my journey and my academic and my basketball goals.”
Sotos was the only Bison player to start all 34 games last season. He led the team in scoring (11.5 points per game) and assists (3.9), becoming just the second Bucknell player to do so. He will finish his career eighth on Bucknell’s assists list with 390. Sotos led the Patriot League in assists as a sophomore, becoming only the second Bucknell player in school history to do so. Sotos played in 100 of 102 games possible in his three years in Lewisburg.
Bucknell finished last season at 14-20, losing to Boston University in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament.