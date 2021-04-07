The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Juan Soto drove in the winning run with a single on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday, lifting the coronavirus-depleted Washington Nationals to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves after waiting five days to start their season.
Lefty reliever Will Smith entered for the ninth and promptly gave up a single to new leadoff hitter Victor Robles, then hit Trea Turner with a pitch. That brought up Soto, the 2020 NL batting champion who went into this pivotal at-bat 0-for-4 on Tuesday.
But Soto delivered a line drive to center field, then tossed his red helmet high in the air before being mobbed by teammates who sprinted from the home dugout to meet him near second base, jumping and shouting and dousing him with water.
n Reds 14, Pirates 1
CINCINNATI — Tyler Naquin homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Cincinnati pound Pittsburgh for its fourth straight victory.
Rookie Jonathan India had three hits and four RBIs in Cincinnati’s latest offensive outburst. Tucker Barnhart and Nick Senzel also had three hits apiece.
The Reds set a franchise record with 46 runs in their first five games. The 1895 and 1976 teams scored 44 runs through five games.
n Cardinals 4, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off former batterymate Sandy Alcantara to cap a three-run rally in the sixth inning that sent St. Louis over Miami.
Dylan Carson hit his second homer of the season for an insurance run in the ninth.
Alcantara was traded by St. Louis in a package to Miami for Marcell Ozuna in December 2017, three months after making his major league debut with Molina behind the plate.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 7, Orioles 2
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole struck out 13 and walked none over seven scoreless innings in his most dominant start since joining New York, overwhelming Baltimore for his first win this season.
Cole (1-0) allowed four hits, three of them singles, in the type of the performance that showed why the Yankees made him baseball’s highest-paid pitcher in December 2019 with a $324 million, nine-year contract.
Jay Bruce backed him with his first Yankees home run, a solo shot in the second off Dean Kremer (0-1), and Aaron Judge added a three-run homer in the eighth.
n Tigers 4, Twins 3, 10 innings
DETROIT — Akil Baddoo added another big hit in his charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to leadDetroit over Minnesota.
Baddoo made his debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Then he hit a grand slam in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Monday. The rookie entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch-runner, stayed in to the play the outfield and ended it with a hit to right off Hansel Robles (0-1).
The 22-year-old Baddoo was taken by the Tigers from the Twins last December in the Rule 5 draft of players left off 40-man rosters.
n Astros 4, Angels 2
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Houston split a short series against the AL West-rival Los Angeles.
n Rangers 7, Blue Jays 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Nate Lowe homered twice and padded his franchise record for RBIs to start the season with four more, leading Texas to a victory over Toronto.
Lowe was the first Texas player to go deep in front of the home fans at Globe Life Field, lining a two-run shot into the Toronto bullpen in left-center field for a 2-1 lead in the first inning.