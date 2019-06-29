SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — While some quarterbacks may find it difficult to locate a rhythm and a distinct feel for the game when they’re alternating series, but Philip Davis certainly didn’t seem to have too much trouble figuring things out.
Heck, when Davis was under center or in the shotgun, things happened. Mighty good things.
Actually, the warm and humid conditions that greeted every one of those in helmets and pads — as well as those parked in the bleachers — might have been more troubling.
Davis threw for one touchdown and squeezed over from inches out for a second, as the recent Milton graduate and soon-to-be Wilkes freshman played a significant role as the South downed the North 19-7 in the 29th annual District IV North-South All-Star Football Game Friday night at Rodney K. Morgans Stadium.
While Davis’ 18-yard delivery to Selinsgrove’s Ben Swineford late in the opening half had the South stars up heading into the halftime break, the former Black Panthers standout all but put the game in the books when he scored with 3:44 to play.
For his efforts, Davis was tagged the game’s most valuable player. He and Southern Columbia defensive lineman Robert Williams landed the South’s coaches awards.
“I just came out here and tried to (play to) the best of my abilities,” Davis said. “I had a great group of guys around me. They’re a lot of fun to be around, they’re really good at football and that really helps a lot. My O-Line was great. My receivers were great. My running backs were absolutely great. And our defense played outstanding.
“To be awarded (the MVP) is just an absolute honor.”
Hughesville’s Jase Wright added a 3-yard score late in the third quarter that made it 13-0, yet on the first play following a lightning delay, North Penn-Mansfield’s burly Garrett David hauled a short Brayden Strouse (Montgomery) dish 26 yards for the North’s lone score.
Once Davis burrowed over from inches out, Selinsgrove’s Joe Kahn closed out the game by swiping a Coleman Good (Muncy) pass some seven yards deep in the end zone and returning it to just beyond the 50-yard line. Kahn almost took it to the house on the play.
“I tried to. I tried to (take it all the way),” said Kahn, who will continue his football career at Dickinson College. “The quarterback on the other team, he got me. I tried to juke him out and break his ankles, but that didn’t work out in my favor.”
Moments later, with 1:20 to go, the game was called.
Kahn was named the South’s defensive player of the game, while Line Mountain’s slippery Breven Derk received the South’s offensive player of the game honors.
Derk caught a game-high four passes for a game-high 102 yards. Two of his grabs — for 53 yards — came just before Swineford latched on to Davis’ scoring pass.
“I did what I could do,” said Derk, who will be attending Shippensburg University but not playing football. “I got open and they hit me.”
Shamokin’s Collin Bowers, who split time with Davis at QB, also had a productive outing in his final high school outing. Bowers totaled 178 yards of offense during his four series at quarterback, throwing for 89 yards (4-8-1) and rushing for 89 more.
His 33-yard dish to Derk late in the third quarter— and an unsportsmanlike conduct infraction on the North side — immediately preceded Wright’s scoot around right end.
Yet compared to last year’s 63-20 offensive show that was orchestrated by former Selinsgrove quarterback Logan Leiby — Leiby tossed five touchdown passes — the latest North-South scrap could easily be characterized as a defensive scrap.
Lewisburg’s Coleman Witherite accounted for the South’s other interception, as his swipe of a Good pass in the end zone short-circuited a first-half scoring drive.
“It was a fun week for sure,” Derk added. “Practice was hot, but it was fun.”
DISTRICT 4 ALL-STAR GAME
at South Williamsport H.S.
SOUTH 19, NORTH 7
South`0`7`6`6`— 19
North`0`0`0`7 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
S-Ben Swineford 18 pass from Philip Davis (Brendan Gregory kick), :55
Third quarter
S-Jase Wright 3 run (kick failed), :39
Fourth quarter
N-Garrett David 26 pass from Brayden Strouse (Cam Griffin kick), 9:58
S-Davis 1 run (two-point failed), 3:44
TEAM STATISTICS
`S`N
First downs`11`10
Rushes-net yards`26-104`28-107
Passing yards`224`85
Passing`12-23-2`6-25-2
Fumbles-lost`0-0`-0-0
Penalties-yards`7-71`6-46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — South: Collin Bowers (Shamokin), 5-88; Isaac Gensemer (Central Columbia), 4-8; Hunter Coulter (Bloomsburg), 5-8; Colby Scott (Line Mountain), 5-7; Jack Schecterly (Central Columbia), 2-2; Jase Wright (Hughesville), 3-(-2), TD; Philip Davis (Milton) 2-(-7), TD. North: Garrett David (North Penn-Mansfield) 6-44; Blaze McClements (Williamsport) 6-24; Levi Gaiotti (Canton) 7-19; Coleman Good (Muncy) 2-7; Dylan Wilt (Muncy) 1-5; Hunter Budman (Montgomery) 3-5; Brayden Strouse (Montgomery) 3-3.
PASSING — South: Davis 8-15-1 for 125 yards, TD; Bowers 4-8-1 for 99 yards. North: Good 2-13-2 for 47 yards; Strouse 4-12-0 for 38 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — South: Breven Derk (Line Mountain) 4-109; Aiden Klinger (Bloomsburg) 1-47; Ben Swineford (Selinsgrove) 3-27, TD; Schecterly 2-22; Gensemer 1-14; Garrett Becker (Mifflinburg) 1-5. North: Wilt 2-44; David 1-26, TD; Nick Colton (Troy) 1-13; Tyler Shadle (Montgomery) 1-3; McClements 1-(-1).