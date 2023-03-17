The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 11 points as No. 1 South Carolina moved five wins away from a perfect season after opening the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 72-40 victory over No. 16 seed Norfolk State on Friday.
Aliyah Boston had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Gamecocks (33-0), who won their 39th straight game dating back to last year’s NCAA title run.
No. 8 South Florida 67, No. 9 Marquette 65, OT
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 22 points, and Elena Tsineke’s jumper with 31.2 seconds left in overtime put South Florida ahead for good in a win over Marquette.
The Golden Eagles (22-11) had a final look to win, but Mackenzie Hare’s 3-pointer went inside the rim and rolled out with a second to play.
No. 2 Maryland 93, No. 15 Holy Cross 61
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Abby Meyers scored 16 points, and Diamond Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds as Maryland rolled to a victory over Holy Cross.
The Terrapins (26-6) scored the game’s first 14 points.
No. 7 Arizona 75, No. 10 West Virginia 62
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Cate Reese scored 25 points, and Esmery Martinez had a double-double against her former team, helping Arizona to a victory over West Virginia.
The Wildcats (22-9) started fast and never trailed.
No. 3 Notre Dame 82, No. 14 Southern Utah 56
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Forward Maddy Westbeld scored 20 points, and led Notre Dame to a win over Southern Utah.
Guard Sonia Citron chipped in 14 points and a season-high six assists.
No. 11 Mississippi St. 81, No. 6 Creighton 66
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jerkaila Jordan scored 20, and led Mississippi State to a win against Creighton.
Jessika Carter, the 6-5 Bulldog center, took advantage of the Bluejays’ undersized front court, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Anastasia Hayes chipped in 12 points and seven assists.
No. 3 LSU 73, No. 14 Hawaii 50
BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 34 points and 15 rebounds — her 29th double-double this season — and LSU defeated Hawaii.
Flau’Jae Johnson scored 10 for LSU (29-2).
No. 6 Michigan 71, No. 11 UNLV 59
BATON ROUGE, La. — Emily Kiser had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Maddie Nolan added 18 points, and Michigan beat UNLV, snapping the Rebels’ 22-game winning streak.
Leigha Brown scored 17 points for Michigan (23-9), which had lost three of its previous four games.
No. 1 Virginia Tech 58, No. 16 Chattanooga 33
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore scored 22 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 12, and top-seeded Virginia Tech rolled to a victory over Chattanooga.
No. 2 Iowa 95, No. 15 Southeastern La. 43
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 12 assists, and Monika Czinano added 22 points as Iowa defeated Southeastern Louisiana.
No. 10 Georgia 66, No. 7 Florida State 54
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Battles scored 21 points, and Audrey Warren added 11 points as Georgia defeated Florida State.
No. 1 Stanford 92, No. 16 Sacred Heart 49
STANFORD, Calif. — Haley Jones scored 17 points for a Stanford team missing star Cameron Brink because of a stomach bug.
No. 2 Utah 103, Gardner-Webb 77
SALT LAKE CITY — Alissa Pili tallied 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to power Utah past Gardner-Webb.
No. 9 S. Dakota St. 62, No. 8 USC 57, OT
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Myah Selland scored 29 points to lead South Dakota State to an overtime victory over Southern Cal.