SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Perhaps the first 15 minutes of Curt Zettlemoyer's run as the head coach at his alma mater was an omen Friday night.
By the time Milton got its initial first down in the season opener at South Williamsport, the Mounties had run 34 offensive plays. Yet the pesky Black Panthers were only down a score. While its defense held tough all night, Milton's banged-up offense never got untracked in a 14-0 loss at Rodney K. Morgans Stadium on Friday.
The Mounties avenged last year's season-opening shutout with one of their own, battering Milton with 50 carries, only two of which went for more than 10 yards. South also held Milton to just 66 yards of offense.
"They dominated the game up front. Their offensive line was as advertised," Zettlemoyer said. "We couldn't get off the field at times and when we did, we couldn't get anything going. Give them credit, they were the better team tonight."
South Williamsport went 15 plays on its first drive, eating up more than half the first quarter only to be turned away when Milton's Connor Snyder knifed in on third down at the nine for a stop and the defense swarmed a reverse on fourth down.
Milton then went three-and-out on its first series and South (1-0) answered with a 19-play drive, bridging the first and second quarters. By the time Ryan Casella went off tackle for a three-yard TD run for the score, there was just 4:42 left in the first half.
The Black Panthers (0-1) had the ball for just a minute and 20 seconds in the first 19 minutes of game play. Milton was playing without junior back Chris Doyle, a thousand-yard rusher as a freshman who missed all of last season and was in street clothes Friday, and had some others get dinged up or leave with cramps throughout the game.
"We had some injuries that limited us on offense, but we need to execute better," Zettlemoyer said.
Milton quarterback Cale Bastian — who ran for 42 yards — sparked Milton's best drive of the first half on the ground, but a turnover halted the drive near midfield. The Black Panthers picked up a first down to start the second half, but the drive stalled. South then hit its biggest play of the night — a 31-yard pass to Dylan Scheller — and Casella powered through the defense from the eight to make it 14-0 midway through the third quarter.
The Black Panther defense held its own, allowing 202 yards on 50 carries and forcing three turnovers.
"We played well on defense," Zettlemoyer said. "There are good things to take from this game. We'll go back to work."
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 14, MILTON 0
Milton(0-1);0;0;0;0 — 0
S. Williamsport (1-0);0;7;7;0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
SW-Ryan Casella 5 run (Evan Ogden kick), 4:42
Third quarter
SW-Casella 8 run (Ogden kick) 6:20
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;SW
First downs;5-19
Rushes-net yards;23-40;51-202
Passing yards;26;63
Passing;3-9-2;6-9-1
Fumbles-lost;0-0;4-2
Penalties-yards;3-27;1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milton: Cale Bastian 12-42; Peyton Rearick 2-14; Izayah Minium 6-10; Jaeden Canelo 2-(-4); team 1-(-22). South Williamsport: Casella 26-107, 2 TDs; Amir Kemrer 20-93; Landyn Gephart 1-(-3); Kaiser Kistner 2-4; Radley Knapp 2-1
PASSING — Milton: Bastian 3-9-2, 26 yards. South Williamsport: Knapp 6-9-1, 63 yards.
RECEIVING — Milton: Rearick 2-17; Lucas Ditty 1-9. South Williamsport: Dylan Scheller 5-56; Gephart 1-7.