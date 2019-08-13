The Daily Item
PORTLAND, Ore. — Bridgette Boling scattered four hits to lift the host Oregon District 4 team to a 2-0 win over South Williamsport in the quarterfinals of the Little League Softball World Series on Monday.
Oregon advances to tonight’s semifinals on ESPN2. South Williamsport will play in a consolation game at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
South Williamsport ace Alisabeth Shuler and Boling were locked into a pitcher’s duel until Oregon broke through in the fourth inning when Boling scored on an error.
Addilyn Gates added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to give Oregon a 2-0 lead.
South Williamsport had a shot to tie the game in the top of the sixth. Kendall Cardone walked with two outs for South Williamsport. Lynna Clark followed with a double but South Williamsport’s special pinch runner was thrown out at third to end the game.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES
QUARTERFINALS
at Portland, Oregon
OREGON DISTRICT FOUR 2,
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 0
South Williamsport 000 000 — 0-4-1
Oregon District 2 000 11x — 2-5-0
Alisabeth Shuler and Lily Reidy. Bridgette Boling and Sofia Cherry.
WP: Boling; LP: Shuler.
South Williamsport: Lynna Clark 2-for-3, double.
Oregon District 4: Addilyn Gates 1-for-3, RBI; Boling 2-for-3, run.