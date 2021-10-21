TURBOTVILLE — In a game where each team is evenly matched, South Williamsport scored the only two goals (Payden Mathieson and McKate Wilton) of the game which was the difference maker in the Mounties victory over Warrior Run.

South Williamsport closes out the regular season with a record of 16-1, while Warrior Run finishes above .500 with a 9-8 record.

First half

SW-McKate Wilton; SW-Payden Mathieson.

Second half

No scores

Shots: Even 5-5. Corners: Even 3-3. Saves: Warrior Run 6 (Addy Ohnmeiss); South Williamsport 4 (Laila Shams).

