HEPBURNVILLE — Hayden Swinehart scored on a penalty kick with less than 10 minutes left in the second half to lift the Mountaineers to the win.
Logan Harris scored the first goal of the game with less than three minutes left in the first half to give the lead to South Williamsport, which won its seventh consecutive game.
Tanner Polcyn, assisted by Luke Mattox, tied the game for the Defenders (10-7) less than seven minutes into the second half.
The Mountaineers (14-2) will face top-seeded Lewisburg in the semifinals.
District 4 Class A
Boys soccer quarterfinals
South Williamsport 2, Warrior Run 1
First half
SW-Logan Harris (Hayden Swinehart), 2:50.
Second half
WR-Tanner Polcyn (Luke Mattox), 33:21; SW-Swinehart (penalty kick), 9:44.
Shots: WR 11-9. Corners: SW 6-4. Saves: South Williamsport 9 (Brock Weaver); Warrior Run 6 (Jake Yoder).