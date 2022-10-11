SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Mountaineers advance to the next round of Districts after eliminating Lewisburg.
The Mounties won at No. 1 singles and both doubles matches, and will travel to Hughesville in the quarterfinals.
South Williamsport 3, Lewisburg 0
Singles
Eve Jackson (SW) def. Grace Bruckhart 6-0, 6-1; Elsa Fellon (L) vs Sadie Stahl (SW) 4-6, 6-0, 3-0 (got pulled); Serena DeCosmo (L) vs Livy Harvey (SW) 6-3, 3-4 (got pulled).
Doubles
Olivia Jackson-Emma McLaughlin (SW) def. Sonja Johnson-Katelyn Beers 6-4, 6-1; Emily Holtmapple-Mia McNaul (SW) def. Erin Lowthert-Christina Zheng 6-3, 6-3.