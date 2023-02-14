SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — In a battle between two District 4 Class 2A playoff teams, Lacey Kreibel drained five triples and scores a game-high 18 points to lead South Williamsport.
The Mounties closed out the season with a 17-5 record.
Kyleigh Masser hit two shots from deep and scored six points for Line Mountain (11-10). The Eagles host Southern Columbia on Thursday to finish up the regular season.
South Williamsport 47, Line Mountain 27
South Williamsport (17-5) 47
Lacey Kreibel 6 1-2 18; Zoe Threeton 1 0-0 2; Piper Minier 4 1-2 10; Sofia Casella 1 0-0 2; Aleigha Rieppel 4 0-0 9; Mikaiya Hills 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 2-4 47.
3-point goals: Kreibel 5, Minier, Rieppel.
Did not score: Kaitlyn Apker, Ella Moore, Alizabeth Schuler, Maddie Pinkerton.
Line Mountain (11-10) 27
Sierra Klinger 2 0-0 5; Sophia Coller 0 1-2 1; Brooke Barwick 0 1-2 1; Kyleigh Masser 2 0-0 6; Hannah Ruohoniemi 2 0-0 4; Madelyn Brown 0 1-2 1; Kyleen Michael 0 2-2 2; Liz Spieles 1 3-6 5; Carma Shutt 0 2-2 2. Totals: 7 10-16 27.
3-point goals: Masser 2, Klinger.
Did not score: Ava Stiely, Koera Leitzel, Kailey Buriak.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain;9;4;3;11 — 27
S.Williamsport;12;4;18;11 — 47