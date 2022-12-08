SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Lacey Kriebel finished with 14 points for the Mounties. Aleigha Rieppel chipped in with 12 points, including 3 3s as the Mounties rolled to the nonleague win.

Aubrie Hostetter scored 10 points for the Warriors (2-2) in the game. Carrie King put up eight points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and blocked nine shots.

South Williamsport 49, Northumberland Christian 33

South Williamsport (2-1) 49

Lacey Kriebel 5 3-6 14; Piper Minier 2 3-4 7; Sofia Casella 1 1-2 3; Alizabeth Schuler 4 1-2 9; Aleigha Rieppel 3 3-3 12; Mikayla Hills 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 11-17 49.

3-point goals: Rieppel 3, Kriebel.

Did not score: Kaitlyn Apker, Zoe Threeton, Ella Moore, Pinkerton.

Northumberland Christian (2-2) 33

Jenika Krum 1 0-0 2; Eden Treas 2 1-6 7; Aubrie Hostetter 2 4-6 10; Kara Wilhelm 3 0-0 6; Carrie King 3 0-2 8. Totals: 11 5-14 33.

3-point goals: None.

Did not score: Julia Lamey, Ava Phillips, Evalin Owens, Caryssa Ressler.

Score by quarters

Norry Chr.;4;12;12;5 — 33

S.Williamsport;12;8;17;12 — 49

