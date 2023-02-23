SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Marquan Harris' 16 points and Aaron Akers' 11 helped the Mountaineers move on to the District 4 Class 2A semfinials. Caden Harris, Alex Neidig and Lee Habalar scored eight points apiece.
Jake Brackbill led the Tigers with nine points while Dylan Wagner and Dontae Martin contributed six points each.
South Williamsport will meet St. John Neumann in the semifinal round in a time and date to be determined.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A BOYS QUARTERFINAL
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 52, EAST JUNIATA 38
South Williamsport (18-5) 52
Marquan Harris 6 4-6 16; Aaron Akers 4 3-3 11; Caden Harris 3 0-0 8; Alex Neidig 2 2-2 8; Lee Habalar 4 0-3 8, Ben Manning 0 1-2 1, Jordan Baier 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 10-18 52.
3-point goals: C. Harris 2, Neidig 2.
Did not score: Zachary Lynn, Dylan Scheller, Caleb Neidig, Radley Knapp, Baier.
East Juniata (9-14) 38
Jake Brackbill 2 4-4 9; Dylan Wagner 2 2-2 6; Dontae Martin 2 0-0 6, Owen Dressler 0 4-4 4, Walker Stutts 2 0-0 4, Brady Roe 1 0-0 3, Jack Hoffman 1 1-3 3, Clark Ritzman 1 0-0 2, Caden Geedey 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 12-15 38.
3-point goals: Martin 2, Brackbill, Roe.
Did not score: Wrett Smith, Jaiden May, Sammy Kopacki, Nate Freed.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport;10;12;16;14 — 52
East Juniata;10;10;5;13 — 38