SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 2, WARRIOR RUN 1
BALLS MILLS — In a quarterfinal match of the District IV Class 2A playoffs, the South Williamsport Mountaineers and Warrior Run Defenders look to keep their season alive.
Logan Harris got the ball rolling for the Mountaineers as he scored the first goal of the game with less than three minutes left in the first half. Warrior Run was able to tie the game with a goal from Tanner Polcyn, assisted by Luke Mattox. With under ten minutes remaining in regulation, Hayden Swinehart scored off a penalty kick to give South Williamsport the lead and the victory.
South Williamsport advances to the semifinal round as they've won their seventh consecutive game and will take on Lewisburg, date and time has yet to be determined.
First half
SW-Logan Harris (Hayden Swinehart), 2:50.
Second half
WR-Tanner Polcyn (Luke Mattox), 33:21; SW-Swinehart (penalty kick), 9:44.
Shots: WR 11-9. Corners: SW 6-4. Saves: South Williamsport 9 (Brock Weaver); Warrior Run 6 (Jake Yoder).