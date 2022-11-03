DANVILLE — Ella Moore netted three goals — the last with 2:44 to play in overtime — as South Williamsport upended two-time defending champion Southern Columbia in the District 4 Class A girls soccer championship game Thursday night at Ironmen Stadium.
Moore’s game-winning strike came from just inside the edge of the 18-yard box, a left-footed rip that skipped just inside the left post.
Moore also connected at 42:02 and 71:30 as South Williamsport (17-4) rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit. Peyton Wisloski and Kennadie Reamer — with help from Sophie Shadle — staked Southern (14-6-1) to a 2-0 lead at the break.
Southern will play either Montrose or Lakeland on Tuesday night at a District 2 venue when the PIAA Class A tournament gets underway. Derek Stine’s Tigers have won the last two state championships.
“They’re worn out right now,” Stine said. “They’re upset, obviously, and I don’t blame them. We’ll play another game. We’ll play Tuesday and see what happens from there.”
Quinn Johnston made 14 saves in the loss.
South Williamsport will take on District 3 runner-up Harrisburg Christian.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Ironmen Stadium, Danville
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 3, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 2 (OT)
First half
SC-Peyton Wisloski (Sophie Shadle), 25:13; SC-Kennadie Reamer (Shadle), 39:47.
Second half
SW-Ella Moore, 42:02; SW-Moore (Piper Minier), 71:30.
Overtime
SW-Moore, 107:16.
Shots: SW 21-15. Corners: Tie, 4-4. Saves: South Williamsport 7 (Althea Street); Southern Columbia 14 (Quinn Johnston).