PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time since the Little League Major Division softball tournament began, South Williamsport lost on Thursday.
South Williamsport went unbeaten to win its district, sectional, state and regional titles, and then won its opener at the Little League World Series on Wednesday.
However, Honolulu topped South Williamsport 7-5 on Thursday in the second pool play game for both teams.
Honolulu (2-0) scored three runs in each of the third and fourth innings to go ahead 7-1.
Jenna Sniffen led the way for Honolulu with a two-run double in the third and a three-run home run in the fourth. She finished 4-for-4 with five runs driven in.
South Williamsport (1-1) tried to rally, scoring two runs in each the fifth and sixth innings, but ultimately came up short.
Sage Lorson, Lily Reidy and Mikaiya Hills each had a pair of hits for South Williamsport. Reidy and Hills each scored a pair of runs, while Lorson drove in two.
Alizabeth Schuler pitched South Williamsport past Bacolod City, Philippines, in its pool play opener. She allowed one run on four hits and struck out five in South Williamsport’s 3-1 win. Lorson singled and doubled and drove in a run. Lacey Kriebel also had an RBI in the win.
South Williamsport returns to action Saturday with a pool play contest against Mexico City at 7:30 p.m.