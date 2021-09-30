Southern Columbia will take the field tonight seeking to tie 2009-2013 Clairton’s state record for longest winning streak (66).
However, the Tigers (5-0) may be facing their biggest challenge during what is the nation’s longest active streak, as Wyomissing (5-0) fields one of the most complete teams in Pennsylvania this year.
The starting defense for the defending PIAA Class 3A runner-up Spartans has allowed just 21 total points, while their offense is averaging 42.6 points per game.
“When we were watching them on film and how they’re dominating teams and how they execute, it’s obvious that they’re a really good team,” Southern coach Jim Roth said. “They have a strong tradition and history within their program. When you combine that, it’s not like they’re an up-and-coming team that’s having one good year out of the blue. They’ve been a strong program for a lot of years.”
While the Spartans admittedly haven’t played anyone near the caliber of the Tigers so far this season, coach Bob Wolfrum said he prepared his squad the same as he does every week.
“We don’t change anything about our preparation,” Wolfrum said. “The kids fully realize the difference. They understand how good Southern Columbia is, and that’s why we’re playing them. We want that caliber of opponent, and I’m sure that’s why they’re playing us. Neither of us get tested a whole lot during the regular season, but we know we’re going to be more than tested on Friday. We have our work cut out for us, but we’re looking forward to it.”
Currently ranked third in Class 3A behind only North Schuylkill and Central Valley, Wyomissing recognizes how useful the experience of a battle against the four-time defending state champion Tigers will be during its postseason run.
“We always use the phrase, ‘If you want to be a bullfighter, you have to fight the bulls,’” Wolfrum said. “This game will help us later in the year no matter what the outcome is. When we won the state title in 2012, we had a couple real barnburners during the season. I thought those games really prepared us for the state tournament. These kinds of games do nothing to hurt you, win or lose.
“We don’t have any common opponents. We don’t know much about their personnel either. We hope we can give them a great game, that’s what we’re looking for. There’s a lot of teams that just aren’t willing to play us, and I know (Southern) has the same problem. We’re grateful that they maneuvered their schedule around to get this matchup in this year. I’d like to do it every year, and I just hope it’s the type of game that we think it’s going to be.”
Both teams operate out of the Wing-T offense, which presumably made defensive preparation easier for each side. That being said, Roth noted that the Spartans run a more unorthodox version of the Wing-T, mixing in a fair share of designed misdirection runs amongst their balanced backfield.
Fullback Tommy Grabowski is their leading rusher, tallying 422 yards and 10 touchdowns on 61 carries so far. Halfbacks Amory Thompson and Drew Eisenhower have added five touchdowns apiece, running for 266 and 228 yards on 28 and 35 carries, respectively.
Quarterback Ben Zechman is just 20-for-31 on his junior campaign, throwing for 306 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“On the offensive side of the ball, even though they run the Wing-T, they do a lot of different things with it,” Roth said. “They do things that are similar to what we do, but then things that are different. They have some wrinkles like end-over formations where they have two ends on the same side. They run true unbalanced offensive line where they put four linemen to a side, which isn’t traditional. They run a power game, but they also run quite a bit of misdirection.
“The variety of their offense is one of our biggest concerns. They also have balance. They don’t have one back that stands out above the others, but all three of them seem to be good running backs. They don’t throw the ball much. But in the games we’ve seen them play, they’ve thrown the ball enough and effectively. A lot of it is based on play-action, so if they get their running game going, it makes it difficult to adjust to those pass plays.”
As for the Tigers’ offense, there’s a legitimate chance they could have to play without quarterback Liam Klebon and halfback Braeden Wisloski, which would lead to feature back Gavin Garcia having another sizable workload.
The Kent State commit has handled the added pressure well in recent weeks, eclipsing 200 total yards of offense in each of the last three games, tying the longest such streak of his career, as he also did so during each of last year’s state playoff games. Garcia has also added 11 touchdowns over his last three games.
“(Garcia) is thick; he’s fast; and he’s so hard to tackle,” Wolfrum said. “You can defend a play really well, and he still makes a big play out of it. Team-wise, they’re very physical and very fast. They’re going to be a handful.”
Even if Wisloski is healthy enough to start, Roth will likely once again mix in senior Matt Masala as the fourth back. If Klebon can’t go, sophomore Blake Wise will get the starting nod under center.
“He throws the ball well,” Roth said of Wise, who has completed four of five pass attempts for 32 yards. “We wouldn’t have any issue with him throwing the ball there. He played the whole second half last week, so getting in there against (Mount Carmel’s) first-team defense and getting that experience was a good thing coming into this game, if he ends up having to play. If it wasn’t for that, he wouldn’t have had any true varsity time when the game was still in question before this week. When he went in last week, it wasn’t like his past experiences where the mercy rule was already in effect and the subs were in.
“He’s probably who we’ll be looking to after this year. He’s really worked at playing the position as much as any quarterback we’ve had in the past. He’s spent a lot of time going to different camps and combines. Anytime you have a kid that has put in all that time behind the scenes, when he first starts playing at the varsity level, he’s generally going to have a little more confidence than a guy that did the basic stuff. He put all that time in for potential opportunities like this.”