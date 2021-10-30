SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 5, BENTON 0
DANVILLE — Alex Morrison lifted Southern Columbia to victory in their District IV Class A quarterfinal matchup against Benton as the senior lead with two goals and two assists in the game.
The Tigers will take on the winner of the Northeast Bradford - Juniata Christian quarterfinal game, time and date has yet to be determined.
First half
SC-Alex Morrison, 18:15.
Second half
SC-Jimmy Bender (Morrison), 25:07; SC-Morison (penalty kick), 20:40; SC-Connor Dunkelberger (Bender), 8:46; SC-Landon Ferrera (Morrison), 1:57.
Shots: SC 22-2. Corners: SC 6-0. Saves: Benton 8 (Josh Fisher); Southern Columbia 2 (Savich Chapman).