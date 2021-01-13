The Daily Item
CATAWISSA — Conner Gallagher scored eight of his 15 points in the pivotal second quarter of Southern Columbia’s 63-58 win over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys basketball on Tuesday. It was coach Mike Woytowicz’s first victory.
The Tigers also got 15 points from Braeden Wisloski and 10 from Kaiden Carl in the win.
Wisloski and Carl each scored seven points in Southern’s 26-point second quarter.
Xzavier Minium scored 15 points to pace Milton.
Southern Columbia 63, Milton 58
Milton 58
Austin Gainer 5 3-4 15, Xzavier Minium 5 1-2 15, Carter Lilley 4 2-4 10, Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2, Jace Brandt 3 3-5 9, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 3 1-2 7. Totals 21 10-17 58.
3-point goals: Minium 4, Gainer 2.
Did not score: Jamir Wilt, Peyton Rearick, Wade Young.
Southern Columbia 63
Kaiden Carl 4 1-1 10, Liam Klebon 4 1-3 9, Michael Zsido 2 1-5 5, Jake Toczylousky 2 0-0 4, Brian Britton 1 0-0 2, Braeden Wisloski 6 3-9 15, Conner Gallagher 7 1-1 15, Matt Masala 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 8-21 63.
3-point goals: Carl.
Did not score: Thomas Ziemba.
Score by quarters
Milton 15 12 20 11 — 58
Southern Columbia 8 26 18 11 — 63
n Lewisburg 54, Millville 30
LEWISBURG — Joey Martin scored a career-high 22 points, and Lewisburg pulled away in the third quarter of a nonleague victory.
The Green Dragons (2-1) led by eight at halftime, but outscored Millville 16-4 in the third period. Jake Hernandez added 13 points in the win.
Lewisburg 54, Millville 30
Millville 30
M. Huff 1 1-2 3, C. Laubach 2 0-0 5, L. Evans 2 0-0 4, B. Evans 1 2-6 4, P. Stefan 6 0-0 12, T. Pickard 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-8 30.
3-point goals: Laubach.
Did not score: D. Klinger.
Lewisburg 54
Dante Sims 2 2-5 6, Jake Hernandez 4 5-6 13, Joey Martin 10 0-1 22, Devin Bodden 1 0-0 2, Forrest Zelechoski 3 0-0 7, Jack Blough 1 0-1 2, Sam Barrick 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-13 54.
3-point goals: Martin 2, Zelechoski.
Did not score: Khashaun Akins, Kaden Wuerdeman, Kadyn Magyar, Henry Harrison.
Score by quarters
Millville 5 13 4 8 — 30
Lewisburg 15 11 16 12 — 54
n Jersey Shore 64,
Selinsgrove 55
JERSEY SHORE — The Bulldogs limited Selinsgrove to six fourth-quarter points to rally for the HAC-I victory.
Damian Williams and Tristan Gallick each scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (1-1).
Ryan Reich hit four 3-pointers on his way to game-high 20 points for the Seals (0-2 overall, HAC-I). Isaiah Ulrich added 14 points for Selinsgrove.
Jersey Shore 64, Selinsgrove 55
Selinsgrove (0-2) 55
Brett Foor 3 2-2 11; Ethan Harris 0 1-2 1; Isaiah Ulrich 5 0-0 14; Ryan Reich 7 2-4 20; Theo Feiler 1 2-4 4; Randy Richter 1 0-2 3; Spencer George 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 7-16 55.
3-point goals: Ulrich 4, Reich 4, Foor 3, Richter.
Did not score: none.
Jersey Shore (1-1) 64
Damian Williams 8 1-4 17; Cayden Hess 3 2-3 9; Tristan Gallick 7 0-0 17; Logan Bailey 2 4-4 10; Branden Wheary 1 1-2 3; Damian McAllister 2 2-2 6; Owen Bloom 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 10-15 64.
3-point goals: Gallick 3, Bailey 2, Hess.
Did not score: D.J. Steinbacher, Cam Embrick, Kaimen West.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 16 16 17 6 — 55
Jersey Shore 15 14 19 16 — 64
n Mifflinburg 60,
Shikellamy 22
MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine scored 17 points, including 12 in the first half when Mifflinburg took control of its HAC-I game with Shikellamy.
The Wildcats sprinted to a 23-9 lead after one quarter, and they were up 42-14 at halftime. Jake Young and Cannon Griffith scored 15 and 10 points, respectively, in the win.
Mason Deitrich led Shikellamy with six points.
Mifflinburg 60, Shikellamy 22
Shikellamy (0-2) 22
Cael Amerman 1 0-0 2, John Peifer 2 0-1 4, Mason Deitrich 3 0-0 6, Jacaree James 0 1-2 1, Nate Luciano 0 2-2 2, Davis Marshall 1 1-4 3, Colin Zechman 1 0-0 2, Trey Wallace 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-9 22.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: S. Miller, B. Long, M. Zellers.
Mifflinburg (3-0) 60
Gabe Yoder 3 0-0 7, Isaiah Valentine 6 1-1 17, Jarett Foster 1 0-0 2, Tyler Reigel 2 0-0 5, Cannon Griffith 3 4-6 10, Jake Young 7 0-1 15, Ethan Bomgardner 1 0-1 2, Zack Wertman 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-9 60.
3-point goals: Valentine 4, Reigel, Yoder, Young.
Did not score: E. Troutman, C. Reader, D. Walter, L. Yoder, B. Hornig.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 9 5 2 6 — 22
Mifflinburg 23 19 9 9 — 60
JV score: Mifflinburg, 59-38. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Reigel 17, Foster 11; Shikellamy, C. Lenner 9, Zellers 9.
n Northumberland Chr. 40,
Meadowbrook Christian 29
MILTON — David King scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the first half, and Northumberland Christian got separation in the third quarter of its Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory over Meadowbrook Christian.
Luke Snyder had seven points, while Henry McElroy added six points and eight steals.
Five Warriors scored in an 11-5 third quarter that pushed their margin to 11. They limited the host Lions to nine points or fewer in each period.
Ashton Canelo scored 10 points to pace Meadowbrook.
Northumberland Christian 40,
Meadowbrook Christian 29
Northumberland Chr. (3-1) 40
Josh King 0 2-2 2, David King 8 1-4 19, Luke Snyder 3 1-2 7, Cole Knauss 2 1-2 6, Henry McElroy 2 2-4 6, Justin Ross 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 7-14 40.
3-point goals: D. King 2, Knauss.
Did not score: None.
Meadowbrook Christian 29
Evan Young 4 0-2 8, Ashton Canelo 4 1-4 10, Gabe Rodriguez 2 0-0 4, Jacob Reed 3 0-0 7. Totals 13 1-6 29.
3-point goals: Canelo, Reed.
Did not score: Michael Smith, Jacob Bair.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 10 11 11 8 — 40
Meadowbrook Chr. 7 9 5 8 — 29
n Hughesville 78,
Midd-West 72
HUGHESVILLE — Braedon Reid scored 25 points, but the Mustangs couldn’t rally from a 14-point halftime deficit.
Griffen Paige added 11 points, and Hunter Wolfley finished with 10 points for Midd-West (0-2 overall and HAC-II).
Nick Trevouledes scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Spartans (1-1 overall, HAC-II).
The two teams combined to shoot 71 foul shots in the game.
Hughesville 78, Midd-West 72
Midd-West (0-2) 72
Eli Swan 0 2-2 2, Braedon Reid 5 13-17 25, Hunter Wolfley 3 3-4 10, Griffen Paige 4 0-0 11, Stefan Leitzel 1 0-3 2, Cole Shutt 2 4-5 8, Chris Fisher 5 3-3 14. Totals 20 25-33 72.
3-pointers: Paige 3, Reid 2, Wolfley, Fisher.
Did not score: none.
Hughesville (1-1) 78
Josh Heiney 1 5-6 7, Nick Trevouledes 7 14-16 30, Mikey Dylina 1 2-3 4, Dylan Bieber 5 3-4 13, Carter Cowburn 3 2-7 8, Ethan Woolcock 1 0-0 2, Trent Knarr 3 0-0 6, Luke Kaiser 1 0-0 3, Cam Fetterman 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 27-38 78.
3-pointers: Trevouledes 2, Kaiser.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 12 18 20 22 — 72
Hughesville 20 24 18 16 — 78