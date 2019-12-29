Southern Columbia senior wide receiver Julian Fleming was selected as the Pennsylvania Class 2A Football Player of the Year, and was one of eight Tigers named to Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 2A All-State Football team Saturday.
Running backs Gaige Garcia and Gavin Garcia, offensive lineman Lear Quinton, defensive lineman Cole Schankweiler and a trio of senior linebackers (Max Tillett, Cal Haladay and Preston Zachman) were all-state for Southern Columbia.
The Tigers completed their third straight undefeated state championship season earlier this month.
Fleming, who is headed to Ohio State, caught 72 passes for 1,544 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. Gaige Garcia, a senior who will play football and wrestle at Michigan, rushed for 2,127 yards and 32 touchdowns on 127 carries. Gavin Garcia, a sophomore, carried the ball 106 times for 1,659 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Quinton, a senior who will wrestle at Brown, was a guard who often pulled for an offense that gained more than 5,000 yards this season.
Schankweiler, a senior, had 35 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season.
Zachman, a Wisconsin commit; Haladay, headed to Michigan State; and Tillett, who will play football at New Hampshire, made up 60% of the all-state linebackers in Class 2A, after leading a defense that allowed less than 2 yards per carry and just more than five points per game.
Avonworth coach Duke Johncour, who led his team to the state final where the Antelopes lost to Southern Columbia, was named Coach of the Year.
Upper Dauphin senior Macklin Ayers was selected as an athlete of the defensive side.