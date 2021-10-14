HUGHESVILLE — With two scores from Loren Gehret, one off a double assist from Cassidy Savitski and Sophie Shadle, and the other on a penalty kick in the second half, the Tigers grabbed the HAC-II win.
Southern Columbia 2, Hughesville 1
First half
SC-Loren Gehret (Cassidy Savitski, Sophie Shadle), 27:31.
Second half
H-Sadia Ammar-Khodja (Elizabeth Fortin), 20:03; SC-Gehret (penalty kick), 10:32.
Shots: SC 9-4. Corners: H 5-3. Saves: Hughesville 7 (Lillian Krause); Southern Columbia 3 (Mackenzie Palacz).