HUGHESVILLE — With two scores from Loren Gehret, one off a double assist from Cassidy Savitski and Sophie Shadle, and  the other on a penalty kick in the second half, the Tigers grabbed the HAC-II win.

Southern Columbia 2, Hughesville 1

First half

SC-Loren Gehret (Cassidy Savitski, Sophie Shadle), 27:31.

Second half

H-Sadia Ammar-Khodja (Elizabeth Fortin), 20:03; SC-Gehret (penalty kick), 10:32.

Shots: SC 9-4. Corners: H 5-3. Saves: Hughesville 7 (Lillian Krause); Southern Columbia 3 (Mackenzie Palacz).

