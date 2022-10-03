HUGHESVILLE — Issac Carter and Joey Singley each scored in the first half to lift the Tigers to the HAC-II win.
Jimmy Bender and Eddie Zuber were credited with assist for Southern Columba (7-4-1 overall, 5-1-1 HAC-II).
Michael Finnegan scored for Hughesville (5-8-1, 2-3-1).
Southern Columbia 2, Hughesville 1
First half
SC-Issac Carter (Jimmy Bender), 20:32; SC-Joey Singley (Eddie Zuber), 16:15.
Second half
H-Michael Finnegan, 20:54.
Shots: SC 14-8. Corners: H 5-3. Saves: Hughesville 11 (Jarrett Easton); Southern Columbia 6 (Ethan Reed).