CATAWISSA — Loren Gehret scored a second-half goal and assisted on another for Southern Columbia (9-2-1 overall, 6-1 HAC-II) in a non-conference victory over Pottsville.
Quinn Johnston saved five shots in the game. Sophie Shadle and Peyton Wisloski scored first-half for the Tigers.
Jess Siminitus scored and assisted on both of the Crimson Tide's goals in the second half of the game.
Southern Columbia 3, Pottsville 2
First half
SC-Sophie Shadle, 18:14; SC-Peyton Wisloski (Loren Gehret), 2:18.
Second half
SC-Gehret (Jillian Kehler), 30:34; P-Kali Hinkle (Jess Siminitus), 25:49; P-Siminitus (Gracie Evans), 21:00.
Shots: P 8-6. Corners: SC 7-5. Saves: Southern Columbia 5 (Quinn Johnston); Pottsville 2 (Maya Golden).