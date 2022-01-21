HUGHESVILLE — Southern Columbia shook off a one-point opening quarter to pick up the HAC-II victory.
Ava Novak, who scored Southern's lone point in the first quarter, finished with 16 for the short-handed Tigers (11-1, 7-1), who played without startert Loren Gehret.
Alli Anstadt had 12 points for Hughesville (4-5, 1-5), which was blanked in the second quarter.
Southern Columbia 33, Hughesville 21
Southern Columbia (11-1) 33
Makenzie Palacz 1 0-0 3, Alli Griscavage 2 1-1 5, Emma Myers 1 0-0 3, Summer Tillett 1 0-0 2, Ava Novak 4 7-8 16, Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 8-9 33.
3-point goals: Myers, Novak, Palacz.
Did not score: Cassidy Savitski.
Hughesville (4-5) 21
Alli Anstadt 6 0-2 12, Grace Pysher 2 0-0 6, Sara Stroup 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 0-2 21.
3-point goals: Pysher 2, Stroup.
Did not score: Hailey Poust, Ava Snyder, Lucy Myers.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;1;10;13;9 — 33
Hughesville;11;0;8;2 — 21