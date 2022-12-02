SELINSGROVE — Loren Gehret and Alli Griscavage both scored in double figures for Southern Columbia as they defeated Selinsgrove in the semifinals of the Angela Wolfe-Royalty Memorial tournament. The Tigers play Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III rival Bloomsburg tonight for the championship.
Alyssa Latsha finished with a team-high seven points for the Seals. Shaela Kruskie, Murphy O'Brien, and Erika Piepszowski each scored six points in the loss.
Southern Columbia 37, Selinsgrove 34
Southern Columbia 37
Brooke Charnosky 3 1-2 7; Alli Griscavage 3 4-6 10; Loren Gehret 6 0-5 12; Ava Novak 3 0-0 8. Totals: 15 5-14 37.
3-point goals: Novak 2.
Did not score: Harper Thompson, Emma Myers, Alana Reuter.
Selinsgrove 34
Erika Piepszowski 2 2-2 6; Murphy O'Brien 2 1-3 6; Alyssa Latsha 3 1-2 7; Shaela Kruskie 3 0-2 6; Hanna Presgraves 1 0-0 3; Haylee Nava 1 0-0 3; Kristin Shaffer 1 1-2 3 Totals: 13 5-11 34.
3-point goals: Nava, O'Brien, Presgraves.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
S.Columbia;8;7;4;18 — 37
Selinsgrove;9;5;15;5 — 34