WILLIAMSPORT — With three assists and one goal in the game, Loren Gehret did most of the work for the Tigers in their victory over the Lancers.
Southern Columbia improves to 8-7, while the Lancers drop to 5-9-1.
Southern Columbia 4, Loyalsock 1
First half
SCA-Sophie Shadie (Loren Gehret and Summer Tillett), 11:33; SCA-Riley Reed (Gehret), 8:28.
Second half
Sock-Kalie Ryder, 31:53; SCA-Cassidy Savitski (Gehret), 28:41; SCA-Gehret, 25:52.
Shots: SCA 16-4. Corners: SCA 12-1. Saves: Loyalsock 9 (Rylie French); Southern Columbia 2 (Mackenzie Palacz).