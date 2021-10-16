COAL TOWNSHIP — Loren Gehret scored 12 seconds into the second half to break a tie as the Tigers scored three goals after halftime in a 4-1 win over the Indians.
Gehret added a second goal, and assisted on goals by Sophie Shadle and Evelyn Cook for the Tigers (10-7).
Kennedy Petrovich scored the Indians' lone goal in Shamokin's second game of the day. The Indians (9-6-1) defeated Lourdes Regional earlier.
Southern Columbia 4, Shamokin 1
First half
SC-Sophie Shadle (Loren Gehret), 11:14; S-Kennedy Petrovich (Maddi Waugh), 2:43.
Second half
SC-Gehret (penalty kick), 39:42; SC-Gehret (Shadle), 28:19; SC-Evelyn Cook (Gehret), 4:49.
Shots: SC 14-3. Corners: SC 8-3. Saves: Shamokin 9 (Maddison Lippay); Southern Columbia 2 (Mackenzie Palacz).