CATAWISSA — Joey Singley had a goal and an assist as the Tigers picked up the nonleague victory
Thomas Bender, Ben Gehret and Isaac Carter also scored for Southern Ciolumbia (2-1). Aidan Corrigan had two assists for the Tigers.
Sullivan County drops to 0-2.
Southern Columbia 4, Sullivan County 1
First Half
SCA: Joey Singley (Aidan Corrigan), 6:49; SCA: Thomas Bender (Landon Ferrara), 5:03.
Second Half
Sul: Brock Wettlaufer, 26:22; SCA: Ben Gehret (Corrigan), 12:19; SCA: Issac Carter (Singley), 5:18.
Shots: SCA 19-5. Corners: SCA 11-1. Saves: Sullivan County 13 (Ethan Strain); Southern Columbia 4 (Ethan Reed).