BLOOMSBURG — Southern Columbia's defense limited Bloomsburg to just 29 offensive yards, and Gavin Garcia scored touchdowns three different ways — a kickoff return, a punt return and a rushing score — as the Tigers rolled to a win over the Panthers in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III action on Friday night.

Liam Klebon had 100 yards passing and a touchdown for Southern Columbia (2-0).

Southern Columbia 41, Bloomsburg 0

Southern Columbia (2-0);7;21;6;7—41

Bloomsburg (0-2);0;0;0;0;—0

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

SCA—Gavin Garcia, 86 yard kickoff return (Issac Carter kick)

Second quarter

SCA — Braeden Wisloski, 46 run (Carter kick)

SCA — Gavin Garcia, 1 run (Carter kick)

SCA — Jake Rose, 22 pass from Klebold (Carter kick)

Third quarter

SCA — Gavin Garcia, 58 punt return (kick blocked)

Fourth quarter

SCA — Trevor Yorks, 11 run (Carter kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

;SCA;Bloom

First downs;14;3

Rushes-net yards31-247;23-26

Passing yards;107;3

Total yds;354;29

Passing;5-8-0;2-10-2

Penalties;4-30;7-50

Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia, 10-77, 1 TD; Wisloski 3-56, 1 TD; Barnes, 5-52; Yorks, 4-30 1 TD; Murphy, 2-19; Fosse, 1-4; Garrett Garcia, 1-3; Masala, 2-3; Madden, 2-2; Wise, 1-3. Bloomsburg: Locke, 7-19; Rasmussen;9-8; Zeisloft, 2-2; Zentner,4-(-8); Guzevich, 1(-4).

PASSING — Southern Columbia — Klebon 4-7-0 for 100 yards, TD; Wise 1-1-0 for 3 yards.  Bloomsburg — Zentner 1-9-1 for 3 yards.;Widom 0-1-1.

RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Barnes 1-39; Garrett Garcia 1-38; Rose 2-29. Bloomsburg: Locke 1-3.

