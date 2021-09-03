BLOOMSBURG — Southern Columbia's defense limited Bloomsburg to just 29 offensive yards, and Gavin Garcia scored touchdowns three different ways — a kickoff return, a punt return and a rushing score — as the Tigers rolled to a win over the Panthers in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III action on Friday night.
Liam Klebon had 100 yards passing and a touchdown for Southern Columbia (2-0).
Southern Columbia 41, Bloomsburg 0
Southern Columbia (2-0);7;21;6;7—41
Bloomsburg (0-2);0;0;0;0;—0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SCA—Gavin Garcia, 86 yard kickoff return (Issac Carter kick)
Second quarter
SCA — Braeden Wisloski, 46 run (Carter kick)
SCA — Gavin Garcia, 1 run (Carter kick)
SCA — Jake Rose, 22 pass from Klebold (Carter kick)
Third quarter
SCA — Gavin Garcia, 58 punt return (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
SCA — Trevor Yorks, 11 run (Carter kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;SCA;Bloom
First downs;14;3
Rushes-net yards31-247;23-26
Passing yards;107;3
Total yds;354;29
Passing;5-8-0;2-10-2
Penalties;4-30;7-50
Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia, 10-77, 1 TD; Wisloski 3-56, 1 TD; Barnes, 5-52; Yorks, 4-30 1 TD; Murphy, 2-19; Fosse, 1-4; Garrett Garcia, 1-3; Masala, 2-3; Madden, 2-2; Wise, 1-3. Bloomsburg: Locke, 7-19; Rasmussen;9-8; Zeisloft, 2-2; Zentner,4-(-8); Guzevich, 1(-4).
PASSING — Southern Columbia — Klebon 4-7-0 for 100 yards, TD; Wise 1-1-0 for 3 yards. Bloomsburg — Zentner 1-9-1 for 3 yards.;Widom 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Barnes 1-39; Garrett Garcia 1-38; Rose 2-29. Bloomsburg: Locke 1-3.