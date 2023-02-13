CATAWISSA — Loren Gehret scored her 1,000th career point and the Tigers' defense held the Braves to single digits in three of four quarters in the HAC-crossover victory.
Gehret had a game-high 15 points, and became the 12th girl in school history to top 1,000 points, including teammates Ava Novak and Alli Griscavage. Novak finished with 14 points and Griscavage chipped in 11 points for Southern Columbia (12-9), which finishes the regular season on Thursday against Line Mountain.
Cassi Ronk scored eight points for the Braves (12-10), while Lily Fatool and Paige Fausey each had seven points.
Southern Columbia 42, Shikellamy 31
Southern Columbia (12-9) 42
Alli Griscavage 4 3-4 11; Tatum Klebon 1 0-0 2; Loren Gehret 5 4-4 15; Ava Novak 5 3-3 14. Totals: 15 10-11 42.
3-point goals: Gehret, Novak.
Did not score: Rachel Weikel, Ella Podgurski, Lucy Maclay, Maddie Yost.
Shikellamy (12-10) 31
Lily Fatool 2 1-2 7; Cassi Ronk 4 0-2 8; Blaire Balestrini 2 1-4 5; Paige Fausey 3 0-0 7; Allison Minnier 1 0-1 2; Olivia Solomon 1 0-1 2. Totals: 13 2-10 31.
3-point goals: Fatool 2, Fausey.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;10;9;6;6 — 31
S.Columbia;15;8;11;8 — 42