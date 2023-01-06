CATAWISSA — Ava Novak and Alli Griscavage combined for 34 points as the Tigers bounced back from a loss to rival Mount Carmel with a HAC-III win over Hughesville.
Novak had 19 points and Griscavage chipped in 15 for Southern Columbia (5-4 overall, 1-2 HAC-II). The Tigers trailed the Spartans by eight heading into the fourth quarter, before outscoring Hughesville, 14-2 in the final quarter.
Alli Anstadt had 15 points to lead the Spartans (7-4, 1-1).
Southern Columbia 49, Hughesville 45
Southern Columbia (5-4) 49
Tasmiya Russel 0 0-1 0; Brooke Charnosky 0 1-2 1; Alli Griscavage 5 5-6 15; Tatum Klebon 2 0-1 5; Loren Gehret 2 5-10 9; Ava Novak 8 0-0 19. Totals: 17 11-20 49.
3-point goals: Novak 3, Klebon.
Did not score: Ella Podgruski.
Hughesville (7-4) 45
Ava Snyder 6 0-2 14; Alli Anstadt 5 5-8 15; Vivan Draper 2 0-2 4; Breanna Bobak 2 0-0 5; Lucy Meyers 0 1-4 1; Alissa Hoffman 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 6-16 45.
3-point goals: Hoffman 2, Snyder 2, Bobak.
Did not score: Allyssa King, Kylie Temple, Sara Stroup.
Score by quarters
Hughesville;14;14;15;2 — 45
S.Columbia;12;11;12;14 — 49