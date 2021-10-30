DANVILLE — Alex Morrison scored a pair of goals and added two assists to lead Southern Columbia to the District 4 Class A quarterfinal win.
Southern Columbia will take on Northeast Bradford in the district semifinals.
Jimmy Bender added a goal and an assist for Southern Columbia, which led only 1-0 at halftime.
District 4 Class A
Boys soccer quarterfinals
Southern Columbia 5, Benton 0
First half
SC-Alex Morrison, 18:15.
Second half
SC-Jimmy Bender (Morrison), 25:07; SC-Morrison (penalty kick), 20:40; SC-Connor Dunkelberger (Bender), 8:46; SC-Landon Ferrera (Morrison), 1:57.
Shots: SC 22-2. Corners: SC 6-0. Saves: Benton 8 (Josh Fisher); Southern Columbia 2 (Savich Chapman).