CATAWISSA — Jimmy Bender finished the game with two goals and three assists in the Tigers' victory over Hughesville in HAC-II action.
Eddie Zuber, Issac Carter, and Connor Dunkelberger scored the other three goals for Southern Columbia. Ben Gehret contributed with two assists in the game.
Southern Columbia 5, Hughesville 1
First half
SC-Eddie Zuber (Jimmy Bender), 31:38; SC-Bender (Ben Gehert), 24:44.
Second half
SC-Issac Carter (Bender), 36:12; H-Josh Heiney, 26:15; SC-Connor Dunkelberger (Bender), 24:22; SC-Bender (Ben Gehret), 22:53.
Shots: SC 17-7. Corners: SC 4-1. Saves: Southern Columbia 6 (Ethan Reed); Hughesville 4 (Jarrett Easton).