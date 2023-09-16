SHAMOKIN — Jake Gehret scored two goals and Joey Singley added a goal and an assist in the Tigers' PAC crossover victory.
The Tigers (5-2) led 2-0 at the break before Ben Gehret scored five minutes into the second half and Jake Gehret tallied twice within three minutes. Southern outshot the Indians (0-6) 13-1.
Southern Columbia 5, Shamokin 0
First half
SC: Issac Carter (Landon Ferrara) 30:03; SC: Joey Singley (Daniel Marzeski) 2:42
Second half
SC: Ben Gehert (Joey Singley) 35:54; SC: Jake Gehert (Ben Gehert) 21:46; SC: Jake Gehert (Aidan Corrigan) 18:17
Shots: Southern 13-1. Corners: Southern 5-2. Saves: Southern 1 (Ethan Reed) Shamokin 6 (Rhyan Henz)