CATAWISSA — The Tigers led by as many as 30 points in the third quarter in the HAC-crossover victory.
Ava Novak led three scorers in double figures with 19 points for the Tigers (8-7). Alli Griscavage added 18 points, and Loren Gehret finished with 13 points for Southern Columbia.
Shyanne Klemick had 11 points to lead the Warriors (8-6).
Southern Columbia 56, Montoursville 37
Southern Columbia (8-7) 56
Alli Griscavage 7 4-4 18; Alana Reuter 1 0-0 2; Tatum Klebon 2 0-0 4; Loren Gehret 3 5-6 13; Ava Novak 7 0-0 19. Totals: 17 9-10 56.
3-point goals: Novak 5, Gehret 2.
Did not score: Ella Podgruski, Lucy Maclay, Michaela Williams, Mady Yost.
Montoursville (8-6) 37
Jill Stone 0 0-2 0; Sydnie Stone 3 2-2 8; Maya Neiman 1 0-0 2; Alaina Marchioni 1 0-1 2; Shyanne Klemick 5 0-0 11; Nyla Kutney 2 2-3 6; Maddie Labatch 3 0-1 6; Ashlynn Loe 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 6-11 37.
3-point goals: Klemick.
Did not score: Emma Wood, Emily George.
Score by quarters
Montoursville;14;8;5;10 — 37
S.Columbia;20;20;14;2 — 56