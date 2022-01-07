CATAWISSA — Braeden Wisloski led three players in double figures, and Southern Columbia held off Central Columbia in HAC-II action.
Wisloski led the Tigers with 12 points, while Tyler Arnold and Liam Klebon each added 10 points for Southern Columbia (4-2 overall, 2-1 HAC-II).
Cameron Day scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Blue Jays (1-7, 1-4).
Southern Columbia 59, Central Columbia 51
Southern Columbia (4-2) 59
Micheal Zsido 4 0-0 8, Liam Klebon 4 1-2 10, Connor Gallagher 3 0-2 6, Isaac Carter 2 0-1 4, Brian Britton 4 0-0 9, Tyler Arnold 5 0-2 10, Braeden Wisloski 5 2-7 12. Team totals: 27 3-14 59.
3-point goals: Britton, Klebon.
Did not score: Jake Toczylousky, Trey Wetzel.
Central Columbia (1-7) 51
Brian Prezioso 1 2-2 4, Cam Humphrey 2 3-7 7, Logan Welkom 2 4-7 8, Andrew Beagle 3 3-5 10, Jackson Gump 1 0-0 2, Cameron Day 6 3-4 20. Team totals: 15 15-25 51.
3-point goals: Day 5, Beagle.
Did not score: Pete Lanza, Kemp Bowman, Larson Kochar.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia;12;8;12;19 — 51
Southern Columbia;9;16;17;17 — 59