HUGHESVILLE — Brian Britton scored 19 points and Dom Fetterolf added 13 for the Tigers, who dominated the fourth quarter.
Southern (5-3) outscored the Spartans 18-6 in the fourth quarter.
Southern Columbia 59, Hughesville 45
Southern Columbia (5-3) 59
Isaac Carter 1 6-7 8; Nathan Gallagher 1 3-6 5; Jacob Hoy 1 0-2 2; Jake Toczylousky 1 0-0 2; Brian Britton 7 4-6 19; Tyler Arnold 3 1-2 7; Benjamin Gehret 1 1-2 3; Dominic Fetterolf 6 1-2 13. Totals: 21 16-27 59.
3-point goals: Britton.
Did not score: Travis Wegrzynowicz.
Hughesville (4-5) 45
Cam Fetterman 4 3-6 11; Ethan Woolcock 0 1-4 1; Joshua Heiney 1 0-0 2; Landon King 2 0-0 5; Jeffrey Fenstermacher 5 0-0 10; Luke Kaiser 1 0-0 2; Dylan Bieber 2 3-5 8; Carter Cowburn 2 2-4 6. Totals: 17 9-19 45.
3-point goals: Bieber, King.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
S.Columbia;15;16;10;18 — 59
Hughesville;16;10;13;6 — 45