TURBOTVILLE — Ava Novak poured in half of her game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers held off pesky Warrior Run
Novak hit two 3-pointers in the fourth to power Southern (9-7), Alli Griscavage added 13 for the Tigers, while Loren Gehret chipped in 10.
Peyton Meehan bagged four 3-pointers on her way to 14 points while Alexis Hudson led the Defenders (3-12) with 19, including three made 3-pointers.
Southern Columbia 59, Warrior Run 46
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 59
Alli Griscavagage 5 3-5 13; Tatum Klebon 2 0-0 5; Loren Gehret 3-5-6 11; Ava Novak 10 7-11 30; Tasmiya Russell 0 0-3 0. Totals 20 15-25 59.
3-point goals: Klebon, Novak 3.
Did not score: Ella Podgurski, Lucy Maclay.
WARRIOR RUN 46
Alexix Hudson 7 2-4 19; Kelsey Hoffman 0 1-2 1; Peyton Meehan 5 0-0 14; Sienna Dunkleberger 4 0-0 8; Abby Evans 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 3-6 46.
3-point goals: Hudson 3, Meehan 4.
Score by quarters
Southern;14;13;12;20 — 59
Warrior Run;14;2;12;18 — 46