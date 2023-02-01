TURBOTVILLE — Ava Novak poured in half of her game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers held off pesky Warrior Run

Novak hit two 3-pointers in the fourth to power Southern (9-7), Alli Griscavage added 13 for the Tigers, while Loren Gehret chipped in 10.

Peyton Meehan bagged four 3-pointers on her way to 14 points while Alexis Hudson led the Defenders (3-12) with 19, including three made 3-pointers.

Southern Columbia 59, Warrior Run 46

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 59

Alli Griscavagage 5 3-5 13; Tatum Klebon 2 0-0 5; Loren Gehret 3-5-6 11; Ava Novak 10 7-11 30; Tasmiya Russell 0 0-3 0. Totals 20 15-25 59.

3-point goals: Klebon, Novak 3.

Did not score: Ella Podgurski, Lucy Maclay.

WARRIOR RUN 46

Alexix Hudson 7 2-4 19; Kelsey Hoffman 0 1-2 1; Peyton Meehan 5 0-0 14; Sienna Dunkleberger 4 0-0 8; Abby Evans 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 3-6 46.

3-point goals: Hudson 3, Meehan 4.

Score by quarters

Southern;14;13;12;20 — 59

Warrior Run;14;2;12;18 — 46

Tags

Trending Video