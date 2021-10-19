CATAWISSA — The trio of Loren Gehret (three goals and two assists), Cassidy Savitiski (one goal and one assist), and Sophie Shadle (two goals) did all of the work in Southern's shut out victory over Benton.
Benton drops to 10-5, while Southern Columbia won the final four games of the regular season, and finishes at 11-7.
Southern Columbia 6, Benton 0
First half
SC-Loren Gehret (Cassidy Savitiski), 32:32; SC-Gehret, 30:17; SC-Savitiski (Gehret), 6:30; SC-Sophie Shadle (Gehret), 4:05.
Second half
SC-Gehret, 36:44; SC-Shadle (Peyton Wisloski and Gehret), 32:43.
Shots: SC 8-5. Corners: B 5-0. Saves: Southern Columbia 5 (Mackenzie Palacz); Benton 1 (Rihanna Hess).