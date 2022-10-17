BENTON — Loren Gehret scored three of the Tigers' six goals in the game. Tori Conway and Peyton Wisloski each dished out two assists for Southern Columbia (12-3-1) in their non-conference win over Benton.
Southern Columbia 6, Benton 3
First half
SC-Emma Myers, 36:35; SC-Loren Gehret (Peyton Wisloski), 25:46; SC-Ava Yancoskie (Wisloski), 25:29; SC-Kennadie Reamer, 6:20; SC-Gehret (Tori Conway), 0:47.
Second half
B-Makayla Lear, 33:54; B-Malaia Hart, 33:11; B-Lear, 11:40; SC-Gehret (Conway), 5:24.
Shots: SC 14-9. Corners: B 6-5. Saves: Benton 8 (Anna Dilossi); Southern Columbia 5 (Quinn Johnston).