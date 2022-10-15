CATAWISSA — Loren Gehret and Ava Yancoskie each scored two goals for Southern Columbia on Senior Night.
Quinn Johnston saved six shots for the Tigers (10-3-1).
Freshman Maddie Merrell scored both goals for the Ironmen as they fall to 5-10-1 on the season.
Southern Columbia 6, Danville 2
First half
Sc-Loren Gehret (Peyton Wisloski), 28:35; SC-Kennadie Reamer, 26:52; SC-Ava Yancoskie (Wisloski & Reamer), 15:53; D-Madison Merrell, 12:20; SC-Sophie Shadle (Gehret), 2:38.
Second half
SC-Gehret (Yancoskie), 36:19; SC-Yancoskie (Wisloski), 34:39; D-Merrell, 25:53.
Shots: SC 10-8. Corners: D 4-1. Saves: Southern Columbia 6 (Quinn Johnston); Danville 2 (Kamryn Michaels).