WILLIAMSPORT — Loren Gehret ended the game with three goals for the Tigers.
Kennadie Reamer scored the first two goals of the game for the Tigers (9-2-1 overall, 6-1 HAC-II), while Ava Yancoskie scored a goal via a penalty kick in the second half.
Sophie Shadle contributed with three assists in the game, all coming in the first half.
The Tigers are in back in action tonight against undefeated Montoursville.
Southern Columbia 6, Loyalsock 0
First half
SC-Kennadie Reamer (Sophie Shadle & Loren Gehret), 39:35; SC-Reamer (Shadle), 25:39; SC-Gehret (Shadle), 25:03.
Second half
SC-Ava Yancoskie (penalty kick), 38:10; SC-Gehret (Jillian Kehler), 25:47; SC-Gehret (Tori Conway), 21:16.
Shots: SC 11-1. Corners: SC 2-0. Saves: Loyalsock 4 (Kendall Kohick); Southern Columbia 1 (Quinn Johnston).