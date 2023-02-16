MANDATA — Sophomore Tatum Klebon scored 12 of her career high 14 points in the first half for Southern Columbia in their non-conference victory over Line Mountain.
Alli Griscavage also ended the game with 14 points as the Tigers close out the regular season with a 13-9 record.
Hannah Ruohoniemi and Kyleen Michael each scored nine points for the Eagles. Line Mountain ends its regular season at 11-11.
Southern Columbia 60, Line Mountain 34
Southern Columbia (13-9) 60
Lucy Maclay 1 1-2 3; Alli Griscavage 6 2-4 14; Tatum Klebon 5 2-2 14; Loren Gehret 3 6-10 13; Ava Novak 5 1-2 13; Maddie Yost 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 12-20 60.
3-point goals: Klebon 2, Novak 2, Gehret, Yost.
Did not score: Rachel Weikel, Ella Podgruski, Michaela Williams.
Line Mountain (11-11) 34
Ava Stiely 1 0-0 2; Sierra Klinger 2 2-2 6; Sophia Coller 0 0-2 0; Brooke Barwick 2 0-0 4; Kyleigh Masser 1 0-0 3; Hannah Ruohoniemi 4 0-0 9; Kyleen Michael 3 3-6 9; Liz Spieles 0 1-6 1. Totals: 13 6-16 34.
3-point goals: Masser, Ruohoniemi.
Did not score: Madelyn Brown, Kailey Buriak, Carmen Shutt.
Score by quarters
SCA;15;12;19;11 — 60
LM;11;8;4;17 — 34