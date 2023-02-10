HUGHESVILLE — Loren Gehret scored 21 points and Ava Novak chipped in 20 points as the Tigers rolled to the HAC-crossover win.
Alli Griscavage added 17 points for Southern Columbia (10-9).
Alli Anstadt had 11 points to pace the Spartans (11-11).
Southern Columbia 64, Hughesville 32
Southern Columbia (10-9) 64
Alli Griscavage 5 7-10 17; Tatum Klebon 2 1-2 6; Loren Gehret 5 8-10 21; Ava Novak 8 2-2 20. Totals: 20 22-24 64.
3-point goals: Gehret 3, Novak 2, Klebon.
Did not score: Rachel Weikel, Ella Podgurski, Lucy Maclay, Michaela Williams, Maddie Yost.
Hughesville (11-11) 32
Ava Snyder 1 0-0 2; Alli Anstadt 1 9-10 11; Vivian Draper 4 0-3 8; Allysa King 1 0-0 2; Lucy Meyers 3 0-2 6; Kylie Temple 0 0-1 0; Sara Stroup 1 0-1 3. Totals: 11 9-17 32.
3-point goals: Stroup.
Did not score: Breanna Bobak, Alissa Hoffman, Maggie Kaiser, Georgia Randall, Crash Snyder.
Score by quarters
S.Columbia;18;19;15;12 — 64
Hughesville;4;7;11;10 — 32