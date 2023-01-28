ELYSBURG — Brian Britton scored 24 of his game 39 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers rallied for a win on Friday night.
Britton hit 17-of-20 free throws in the win, including 13-of-15 in the fourth. The Tigers (11-4) outscored the Panthers 30-15 over the final eight minutes to pull away.
Southern Columbia 67, Bloomsburg 57
BLOOMSBURG (5-11) 57
Curran 2 1-2 5; Williams 1 0-0 2; Butter 3 6-6 12; Grant 4 4-6 14; Evans 2 0-0 5; Heard 8 1-2 17; Harriot 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 11-17 57.
3-point goals: Butter, Grant 2, Evans.
Did not score: Rosini.
Southern Columbia (11-4) 67
Carter 2 1-3 5; Gallagher 0 1-2 2; Hoy 1 0-0 2; Wegyzynowicz 2 0-0 4; Britton 10 17-20 39; Arnonld 5 2-4 12; Fetterolf 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 21-29 67.
3-point goals: Britton 2.
Did not score: Toczylusky, Swank, Davis, Gehret.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;13;15;12;15 — 57
Southern;8;16;13;30 — 67.