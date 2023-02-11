ALLENTOWN — Ava Novak drilled four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 28 points, while classmate Loren Gehret closed in on the 1,000 point mark for her career in Southern Columbia's rout.
Novak, Gehret and Alli Griscavage combined for 65 of Southern's (11-9) 69 points. Gehret added 23 points and Griscavage added 14.
Southern Columbia 69, Executive Education 49
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (11-9) 69
Ella Podgurski 1 0-0 2; Alli Griscavage 5 4-4 14; Tatum Klebon 1 0-0 2; Loren Gehret 6 11-12 23; Ava Novak 11 2-2 28. Totals 24 17-18 69.
3-point goals: Novak 4.
Did not score: Rachel Weikel, Lucy McClay, Maddie Yost.
EXECUTIVE EDUCATION (11-8) 40
Melody Robinson 1 2-2 4; Eliana Martinez 0 0-1 0; Amaya Moore 2 0-0 4; Zuleyka Leon 3 2-2 8; Neoshe Perez 6 0-5 12; Tiana Coley 8 1-2 21. Totals 20 5-13 49.
3-point goals: Coley 4.
Did not score: Minty Helb, Kayce Rocksteath, Nia Brown.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;19;11;18;21 — 69
Executive Education;11;13;14;11 — 49