CATAWISSA — The trio of Alex Morrison (two goals, four assists), Jimmy Bender (two goals, one assist), and Chase Conway (two goals) lead the Tigers to a dominant nonleague win.
The Tigers finish the regular season with a record of 10-6, and will now await their district seeding in the playoffs. Southern Columbia is currently the fourth seed in the District 4 Class A playoffs.
Southern Columbia 7, Sullivan County 0
First half
SoCo-Alex Morrison (Jimmy Bender), 37:26; SoCo-Bender (Morrison), 34:31; SoCo-Chase Conway (Morrison), 30:49.
Second half
SoCo-Morrison (David Hidalgo), 38:45; SoCo-Bender (Morrison), 34:32; SoCo-Joey Singley (Issac Carter), 30:24; SoCo-Conway (Morrison).
Shots: SoCo 16-2. Corners: SoCo 3-1. Saves: Sullivan County 5 (Owen Schweitzer); Southern Columbia 2 (Savich Chapman).