CATAWISSA — Loren Gehret scored a team-high 23 points in Southern Columbia's HAC-III win over Warrior Run.
Alli Griscavage (17 points), Tatum Klebon (13), and Ava Novak (10) also finished in double figures for the Tigers (6-5 overall, 2-3 HAC-III).
Peyton Meehan finished with nine points for the Defenders (4-8, 0-4).
Southern Columbia 70, Warrior Run 38
Southern Columbia (6-5) 70
Alli Griscavage 7 3-4 17; Alana Reuter 2 3-3 7; Tatum Klebon 6 1-1 13; Loren Gehret 7 6-6 23; Ava Novak 4 0-0 10. Totals 26 12-14 70.
3-point goals: Gehret 3, Novak 2.
Did not score: Tasmiya Russell-King, Ella Podgurski, Lucy MacClay, Michaela Williams, Maddison Yost.
Warrior Run (4-8) 38
Maura Woland 2 0-0 6; Liana Dion 1 0-0 3; Alexis Hudson 2 0-0 6; Kelsey Hoffman 0 2-2 2; Peyton Meehan 3 1-1 9; Lilly Wertz 2 0-0 4; Sienna Dunkleberger 3 2-2 8. Totals 13 5-5 38.
3-point goals: Hudson 2, Meehan 2, Woland 2, Dion.
Did not score: Callie Ulmer, Abby Evans.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;14;6;11;7 — 38
S. Columbia;22;18;15;14 — 70