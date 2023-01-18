LOYALSOCK — The Tigers outlasted Loyalsock after a wild fourth quarter that saw the two teams combine for 53 points.
Southern (7-4) outscored the Lancers 27-26 over the final eight minutes. Tyler Arnold scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Tigers, while Brian Britton added seven and Dominic Fetterolf six. Britton finished with 14 points in the win, while Isaac Carter chipped in 13.
Gage Patterson scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Lancers (6-4).
Southern Columbia 72, Loyalsock 66
Southern (7-4) 72
Isaac Carter 3 3-4 13; Gallagher 3 3-5 10; Hoy 2 3-4 7; Brian Britton 4 6-8 14; Tyler Arnold 8 2-2 18; Dom Fetterolf 5 0-0 10. Totals 27 17-22 72.
3-point goals: Gallagher.
Did not score: Toczylousky.
Loyalsock (6-4) 66
Jaylen Andrews 7 3-4 19; Tyler Gee 0 2-2 2; Gage Patterson 9 3-4 22; Nate Bauman 5 0-0 12; Tarik Abdul-Hakim 1 0-0 2; Alec Kulp 1 0-0 3, Josh Bomboy 1 0-0 2; Ethan Nagy 2 0-1 4. Totals 26 8-10 66.
Score by quarters
Southern;15;16;14;27 — 72
Loyalsock;6;19;15;26 — 66