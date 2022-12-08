CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia's senior trio of Loren Gehret (22), Ava Novak (21) and Alli Griscavage (20) in the HAC-crossover win over Jersey Shore.
After trailing 25-18 at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 21-7 in the second quarter to take a 39-32 lead at halftime.
Sophomore Peyton Dincher finished the game with 29 points for Jersey Shore (0-1), including four 3-pointers. Jocelyn McCracken scored 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Southern Columbia 75, Jersey Shore 63
Southern Columbia (2-1) 75
Brooke Charnosky 2 0-0 4; Ali Griscavage 6 8-9 20; Emma Myers 2 0-0 4; Tatum Klebon 2 0-0 4; Loren Gehret 6 9-10 22; Ava Novak 8 3-6 21. Totals: 26 18-25 75.
3-point goals: Novak 2, Gehret.
Did not score: Harper Thompson.
Jersey Shore (0-1) 63
Peyton Dincher 10 5-6 29; Rayne Herritt 1 0-0 2; Cailyn Schall 3 1-1 7; Jocelyn McCracken 6 1-4 13; Celia Shemory 3 0-0 6; Rachel Lorson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 7-11 63.
3-point goals: Dincher 4.
Did not score: Sophie Stover, Hannah Heaton, Isabella Fleegle, Paige Wheary, Jaymison Stellfox.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;25;7;16;13 — 63
S.Columbia;18;21;21;15 — 75